Mill Creek Park renovation in Geneva to feature playground for children with special needs

(From left): Sen. Donald P. Dewitte's Chief of Staff Becky Gillam, Geneva Park District Board Treasurer Bre Cullen and Rep. Matt Hanson cut a ribbon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at the site of Mill Creek Community Park. The park district received funding through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant, which will be used to create a universal playground for those with special needs. (Photo provided by the Geneva Park District)

Geneva Park District hosted a dedication at Mill Creek Community Park in recognition of receiving funds from Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant for a park project.

The funding comes out to $600,000 for this project, which will be used toward creating a universal playground for individuals with special needs — the first of its kind in Geneva, according to a news release from the park district.

Legislators were invited to the Oct. 26 event, and renovations are set to be completed this fall.

The park expansion includes not only the universal playground, but also outdoor pickleball courts, fitness stations, bathrooms, picnic shelter and expanded parking, according to the release.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Illinois legislators for their advocacy of the OSLAD Grant, which supports our mission as a park district,” said Park District Executive Director Nicole Vickers in the release. “The impact that parks and open spaces have on the quality of life in our community is beyond measure, and the grant for this park is just one example of that impact.”

The community will be invited to a public celebration of the completed project in the spring, Vickers said in the release.