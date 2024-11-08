Kane Recorder Sandy Wegman in lead for 7th term

Sandra Wegman won a seventh term as Kane County Recorder of Deeds in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election, according to unofficial results. (Photo provided by Sandra Wegman)

Sandy Wegman was first elected as Kane County’s Recorder of Deeds in 2000.

And on Tuesday, she won a seventh term, according to unofficial results with 108,798 votes to Democrat challenger Marisela Villegas’s 102,497.

“Knowing how the demographics have changed, I was surprised to have victory,” Wegman wrote in a text message. “I am honored to serve the people.”

Villegas did not respond to requests for comment.

As the name implies, a county’s recorder of deeds records and maintains property records and documents that establish legal ownership of land.

Wegman was faced with a potential primary challenge when Adam Pauley, 21, of Aurora, a Republican precinct committeeman, said he would challenge her on age and her long tenure.

Wegman, whose 80th birthday is this month, pushed back, saying age should not be a factor.

Pauley never filed nominating papers and did not run against Wegman in the primary.

And yes, if the last name sounds familiar, Sandra Wegman is Auditor Penny Wegman’s mother. Penny Wegman, a Democrat, also won Tuesday, according to unofficial results. It will be her second term as auditor.