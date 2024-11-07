Geneva council OKs $500K to join Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Geneva City Council approved a tourism investment agreement with the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, appropriating more than $500,000 over three years for it to promote the city as a tourist destination.

Geneva has three hotels: the Comfort Inn & Suites, the Herrington Inn and Spa and Oscar Swan Country Inn. It collects a 5% hotel-motel tax to promote tourism.

“Working with the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will elevate Geneva to a regional tourism force,” City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

“As a non-home rule municipality, the city has limited authority to expend these funds solely to promote tourism and conventions or otherwise to attract nonresident overnight visitors,” Dawkins said. “Convention and Visitors Bureaus are certified by and receive funds from the state to provide such services to participating municipalities.”

As Geneva is contiguous to the AACVB service area, aligning with it will help the city’s reach for those who need overnight accommodations, Dawkins said at the Monday meeting.

Its intent would be to get Geneva represented to sports organizations, groups, chartered bus tours, leisure travel and meetings for trade shows, she said.

The city is to provide 90% of the first 3% collected – about $176,500 – per year for three years to the AACVB.

Of that, 40%, about $70,600, would be dedicated to a municipal marketing partnership specific to Geneva, she said.

“Geneva’s attractions and attributes need to be included in this regional action plan beginning at the ground level,” Dawkins said.

Alderpersons debated the proposal for nearly an hour, ultimately passing it in a 6-4 split vote with Mayor Kevin Burns voting yes as well.

Those voting against it were 2nd Ward Alderperson Bradley Kosirog, 3rd Ward Alderpersons Dean Kilburg and Becky Hruby, and 5th Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson.

“I just think we are jumping the gun here on a major policy change for the city of Geneva, which is how we fund our tourism overall,” Kosirog said.

Swanson agreed the council should delay approval until all of the city’s marketing plans are figured out.

“The plan before us tonight is offering 60% of the hotel tax to the Aurora CVB. Where in the past, we have been giving 60% to the Chamber of Commerce,” Swanson said. “I think we should look at it in more detail.”

Fourth Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer said the council has talked about joining the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for years.

“And it’s always been explained to us that the hotel motel tax is for heads in beds,” Mayer said. “I think the Aurora CVB – from everything I’ve seen – is great. ... I remain supportive of this move.”

Cort Carlson, executive director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it would welcome Geneva as a member – any time. Carlson said the bureau is working two to three years in advance already.

“How we develop a long term sales and marketing plan for the regional destination ... We are talking to people who are booking – whether meetings or tournaments or motor coach tours – that are coming in 2026, 2027,” Carlson said. “How do we make sure Geneva is part of that long-range plan and not coming in after the fact and maybe missing some of those sales opportunities that we’re putting together right now.”

Michael Olesen, chairman of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said the board has not taken a position for or against.

“I look at this as an enhancement of the city of Geneva,” Olesen said. “The chamber looks forward to working with any and all partners to promote Geneva.”

Olesen said the chamber will not lose financial support, as officials made it clear the city would continue to provide money that the chamber can use for advertising and promotion.