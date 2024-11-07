Dale Berman leads in reelection bid for Kane County Board District 2

Dale Berman, incumbent candidate for Kane County Board District 2, answers a question during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Unofficial vote totals show incumbent Dale Berman, D-North Aurora leading Republican challenger Ellen Nottke in the race for Kane County Board District 2.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals showed Berman leading with 6,116 votes over Nottke with 5,458 votes.

Berman said after the election that his experience and history of involvement were what resonated with voters.

“I’ve got sort of a proven record, which I think was important to a lot of people,” Berman said.

Berman said while they didn’t discuss issues much during the campaign, voters seemed to align strongly with party lines.

Of challenges the board faces, Berman said finances will be one of the biggest. He said because they have not raised taxes in 15 years, they are struggling to keep up with all of the new programming the county offers today, but he is hopeful that the board can put political agendas aside and come together to find a solution.

“I think we can bring everybody together to look at things and evaluate the facts and come up with a consensus that is going be worthwhile for all the people in the county,” Berman said. “Everybody has their own agenda, but I think we need to work together to solve some of the real challenges that we have.”

Berman said voter turnout was fantastic, with 77.9% of registered voters in District 2 casting their votes.