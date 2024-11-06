Unofficial results show Penny Wegman leading race for Kane County Auditor

Kane County Auditor Penny Wegman, running for reelection against challenger Gretchen Butler, waits for election results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Alibi in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Unofficial vote totals show Penny Wegman (D) ahead of challenger Gretchen Butler (R) in the race for Kane County Auditor.

As of 11:42 p.m. Nov. 5, with all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals showed Penny Wegman leading with 112,500 votes over Butler with 99,321 votes. Turnout was 72.76%.

Wegman is a former Kane County Board member and has served as auditor since 2020.

During a candidate forum held by the League of Women Voters in October, Wegman said her office’s goals for the next four years would be to continue looking at internal controls, increase transparency, do all audits, update training and “consistently diving deeper into purchases and contracts.”

In Wegman’s candidate questionnaire, she said her office has worked to increase transparency in the county, most recently receiving the Innovator Award from the International Association of Government Officials. She also vowed to continue to strictly follow the responsibilities of her office and decline assignments and appointments that will jeopardize the integrity of the office.