Unofficial results have most incumbents keeping Kane Board seats

Jonathan Gripe, Republican candidate for Kane County Board District 14, talks with supporters while awaiting election results on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. According to unofficial results, Gripe won his seat. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County Board candidates faced the voters’ choices today, with Republican and Democrat incumbents maintaining their seats, according to unofficial results late Tuesday with all 292 precincts reporting.

As the uneven numbered districts were all up for election in 2022, all the even numbered districts were up for this year’s election.

In District 2, with 6,116 votes, incumbent Dale Berman, D-North Aurora led Republican challenger Ellen Nottke who garnered 5,458 votes.

In District 10, incumbent Bill Tarver, D-Batavia, is looking to keep his seat with 6,559 votes to GOP challenger Laura Curtis’s 5,009.

In District 12, incumbent Bill Roth R-St. Charles garnered 6,316 votes to challenger Democrat Ricky Rivard’s 5,049.

In District 14, both candidates are newcomers in vying for a board seat, but Republican Jonathan Gripe led with 7,156 to Democrat Brenda Engelhardt’s 5,257.

In District 16, both candidates are also newcomers, with Democrat Ted Penesis leading with 4,870 votes to Republican Eric Stare ‘s 4,365.

In District 18, incumbent Rick Williams, R-Geneva, was looking at another term with 6,822 votes to Democrat challenger Sandy Kaczmarski’s 4,880.