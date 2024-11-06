Live election results: Kane County’s unofficial November 2024 election results

FILE – "I voted" stickers at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles during the June 2022 election. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Voters in Kane County finished casting their ballots Tuesday for county, state and federal congressional races, and in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.