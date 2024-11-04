Kane County property transfers: Sept. 17 to 24, 2024

Batavia

Annies Funhouse LLC to Navi Trac Special Purpose LLC, Residence at 1020 Olympic Drive, Batavia, $9.5 million, Sept. 18.

Christoph Plenio to Kevin Oehlerking and Nikki Kalinowski, Residence at 1161 Davey Drive, Batavia, $650,000, Sept. 17.

Aimee L. Teti to Michael S. Damast, Residence at 1708 Sager Way, Batavia, $375,000, Sept. 19.

Cipher Enterprises LLC to Richard and Sarah Benson, Residence at 1S700 Deerpath Road, Batavia, $750,000, Sept. 24.

Raymond T. Frederick to Ali Jawaid and Ayesha Patel, Residence at 220 Aldrin Ave., Batavia, $495,000, Sept. 18.

Michael A. De Vincentis to Patricia Manuel Randa and Alejandro Renteria, Residence at 239 N. Jackson St., Batavia, $400,000, Sept. 20.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Urvin Patel and Nitabahen Vishnubhai Patel, Residence at 480 Branson Drive, Batavia, $675,000, Sept. 17.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Matthew Arends and Kimberly Colleen Arends, Residence at 580 Thorne St., Batavia, $643,500, Sept. 19.

Austin Tran to Chris and Jennifer Luedtke, Residence at 626 Sennett St., Batavia, $442,500, Sept. 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Thomas Doyle III and Sharon Frigo Doyle, Residence at 688 Branson Drive, Batavia, $727,000, Sept. 20.

Beverly A. Erickson to Bailey and Brian Romani, Residence at 903 S. Jefferson St., Batavia, $390,000, Sept. 20.

Gregory R. Lenz to Katherine M. Henning, Residence at 905 Morton St., Batavia, $430,000, Sept. 18.

Campton Hills

Richard A. Dawidiuk to Murphy Trust, Residence at 39W659 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $707,000, Sept. 24.

Shodeen Homes LLC to James Turnell and Kathryn A. Turnell, Residence at 39W675 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $839,500, Sept. 17.

Charles R. Peterson Trust to James A. and Rebecca M. Kapasouris, Residence at 41W716 Hunters Hill Drive, Campton Hills, $570,000, Sept. 17.

Elburn

MJM RE Holdings LLC to Norma E. Lopez and Gerardo Antonio Romero, Residence at 1015 Kendall St., Elburn, $480,000, Sept. 17.

Ryan A. Farwell to Kyle and Sierra Jacobs, Residence at 1097 Robinson St., Elburn, $385,000, Sept. 23.

Teresa Almaguer to Julio Almaguer, Residence at 114 Gates St., Elburn, $300,000, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Oyeyemi O. Ojo, Residence at 1464 Collins Drive, Elburn, $400,000, Sept. 23.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to John A. Benages Trust and Kathleen A. Benages Trust, Residence at 240 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $466,500, Sept. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jennifer Marie Hartley, Residence at 247 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $410,000, Sept. 20.

Jorie A. Meyer to Browning Trust, Residence at 3N165 Woodcrest Court, Elburn, $199,000, Sept. 20.

Meyer Trust to Matthew L. Polk and Kathryn Helen Polk, Residence at 3N217 Woodcrest Court, Elburn, $667,500, Sept. 19.

Young Trust to Brendan and Roxanne Parks, Residence at 4N620 Chateaugay Lane, Elburn, $495,000, Sept. 19.

Richard Ambrosiewicz to Michael P. and Kelli C. Murphy, Residence at 560 Gray Ave., Elburn, $445,000, Sept. 23.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Ryan Reichardt and Hannah Banks, Residence at 680 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $508,500, Sept. 24.

Geneva

Saflarski Sr. Trust to Flippin Good Properties Jeffer, Residence at 138 Woodlawn St., Geneva, $223,000, Sept. 20.

Richard H. Wessels to Daniel Maciejczyk and Kristine Canada, Residence at 222 Oak St., Geneva, $392,000, Sept. 24.

Murphy Trust to Bruce D. and Nancy J. Hanna, Residence at 2630 Cedar Ave., Geneva, $502,000, Sept. 24.

McKay Trust to Young Trust, Residence at 2676 Stone Circle 305, Geneva, $400,000, Sept. 24.

Chadwick K. Addie to Charles J. and Sheryl L. La Rocco, Residence at 39W174 Water Way, Geneva, $503,000, Sept. 24.

Matthew Strnad to Matt and Sarah Browning, Residence at 622 Illinois St., Geneva, $303,500, Sept. 19.

Maple Park

Fox Valley Inspections & Remod to Alex Sanchez and Alana Denise Weber, Residence at 5N800 Meredith Road, Maple Park, $350,000, Sept. 17.

Nicholas D. Scanlan to Luke J. and Michelle M. Dubbins, Residence at 5N958 Sunset St., Maple Park, $272,500, Sept. 24.

North Aurora

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Dharmashi V. and Bharati D. Bhate, Residence at 1015 Churchill Drive, North Aurora, $495,000, Sept. 17.

Cynthia Kruse Kadzik to Williams Trust, Residence at 11 S. Adams St., North Aurora, $292,500, Sept. 19.

Joseph W. Rice to Jacob A. and Kelly V. Motylinski, Residence at 1280 Kilbery Lane, North Aurora, $465,000, Sept. 19.

Duiven Jr. & Duiven Trust to Sarah K. Livingston and Warren Dewolfe, Residence at 20 S. Grant St., North Aurora, $340,000, Sept. 24.

Fuller Trust to Brian Nielsen, Residence at 2073 Westover Road, North Aurora, $560,000, Sept. 20.

Stephen K. Kish to Sean Suwalski and Challen Eigenhauser, Residence at 2326 Orr Court, North Aurora, $524,000, Sept. 18.

Mccue Builders Inc. to Dahl Trust, Residence at 310 Lake Run Lane, North Aurora, $626,500, Sept. 18.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Ashley M. Tamraz, Residence at 344 Sussex Lane, North Aurora, $350,000, Sept. 17.

Mccue Builders Inc. to Thomas R. and Margaret Susan Seite, Residence at 345 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, $578,000, Sept. 20.

Christopher William Patrick to Jose A. Pagan Jr. and Maria J. Pagan, Residence at 41 Johnson Court 41, North Aurora, $275,000, Sept. 23.

Mccue Builders Inc. to Anjela Brooks and Michael Mcgrone, Residence at 461 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, $633,000, Sept. 20.

Charles Monzon to Daniel and Meghan Jewett, Residence at 582 Chesterfield Lane, North Aurora, $440,000, Sept. 20.

Andrew Obrien to Daniel P. Pawelski and Kelly Pawelski, Residence at 719 Hartfield Drive, North Aurora, $495,500, Sept. 20.

Robert A. Hawco to Rafael A. Fajardo and Evelyn Fajardo, Residence at 734 Graham Road, North Aurora, $406,000, Sept. 24.

St. Charles

Paul S. Velleman to Jeanne and Stewart Jackson, Residence at 1202 S. Fourth St., St. Charles, $525,000, Sept. 20.

Mandy Boyd to Dilshod Sabirov and Laziza Djabbarova, Residence at 1505 Rita Ave., St. Charles, $380,000, Sept. 19.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sasho Garabiljevikj, Residence at 312 Basin Court, St. Charles, $400,000, Sept. 17.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Daniel J. Lamphier Jr., Residence at 330 Basin Court, St. Charles, $370,000, Sept. 24.

Efn St. Charles Properties LLC to D&D Capital Investments St. Cha and SB 84 LLC, Residence at 3880 E. Main St., St. Charles, $1.85 million, Sept. 19.

Be Of Good Courage LLC to St. Charles RE LLC, Residence at 3890 Commerce Drive, St. Charles, $1.4 million, Sept. 17.

Jennifer M. Kramer to Paulsen Trust, Residence at 39W784 Deerhaven Trail, St. Charles, $672,000, Sept. 24.

Jeffrey Thomas Victor to Paul S. and Kimberly A. Velleman, Residence at 39W831 Hoeweed Lane, St. Charles, $675,000, Sept. 19.

Open Sky Investments LLC to Matthew Christian Schauer and Amy Bryson Barlow Schauer, Residence at 3N897 Bonnie Drive, St. Charles, $400,000, Sept. 24.

William E. Clancy Jr. to Richard Gerard Konstanzer, Residence at 43W515 Otter Lane, St. Charles, $840,000, Sept. 19.

Lang Property Management Group to Megan E. and Karen K. Geary, Residence at 511 Division St., St. Charles, $275,000, Sept. 19.

Michael W. Ditch to Steven Sedall, Residence at 570 Ohio Ave., St. Charles, $625,000, Sept. 24.

Gregory Wetzel to Craig and Rebecca Gillam, Residence at 611 Mosedale St., St. Charles, $615,000, Sept. 18.

Wendy M. Williams to Anthony J. Laethem, Residence at 6N609 Salina Ave., St. Charles, $270,000, Sept. 19.

Christian L. Zehelein to Christian Ruiz and Ashley Thompson, Residence at 800 Lexington Ave., St. Charles, $386,000.00, Sept. 19.

South Elgin

Lucas Hogate to Parker Charles Fink and Rebecca Ewing, Residence at 1000 N. Camden Lane, South Elgin, $450,000, Sept. 19.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Katherine L. and Johnny L. Lasikeo, Residence at 1011 Moraine Drive, South Elgin, $395,000, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Mitchell D. Merges, Residence at 1013 Moraine Drive, South Elgin, $353,000, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Stephanie Sucharitham, Residence at 1093 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $399,000, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Pavel and Tatsiana Bondziush, Residence at 1095 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $360,000, Sept. 23.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jacquitta and Terence Pool, Residence at 1099 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $370,000, Sept. 24.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Rachel and Jackson Schanks, Residence at 1313 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $441,000, Sept. 17.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Samuel Scott Wrobel and Alejandra Saldana Hernandez, Residence at 1317 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $473,000, Sept. 19.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Rajeshkumar and Varshaben Patel, Residence at 157 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $585,500, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Kishor Harilal Patel and Dipika Kishor Patel, Residence at 160 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $651,500, Sept. 24.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Walter Z. and Alina Victoria Zenkner, Residence at 168 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $529,000, Sept. 23.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Phouvilay and Phetsakhone Thavisay, Residence at 181 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $589,000, Sept. 24.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Serghei Vinitinschi and Yekaterina Makedon, Residence at 1897 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $671,500, Sept. 24.

Brian T. Scampini to Trevor Dicarlo, Residence at 272 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin, $200,000, Sept. 18.

Joann Ricketts to Ilie and Ana Stefanita, Residence at 518 S. Collins St., South Elgin, $460,500, Sept. 17.

Brian M. Gardner to Joshua and Nicole Kohn, Residence at 739 Rochester Lane, South Elgin, $690,000, Sept. 20.

Kenneth F. Trupp to Matt J. and Jennifer A. Stastny, Residence at 95 Ione Drive A, South Elgin, $230,000, Sept. 18.

Sugar Grove

David D. Stansel to Laura Torrey, Residence at 19 Penny Lane, Sugar Grove, $375,000, Sept. 18.

Frasca Trust to Deborah Davison, Residence at 737 Manor Hill Place, Sugar Grove, $510,000, Sept. 24.