Giant Steps hosts successful 5K walk for autism awareness

Racers and supporters gather at the finish line of the Giant Steps Boot Scootin' for autism 5K on Oct. 26, 2024. The event raises money for Giant Steps and includes Canopy, its Adult Autism Program in Sugar Grove. (Photo provided)

Late on Saturday afternoon a bronze-colored leaf began free-falling, descending slowly in the picturesque blue sky before making a brief visit on the shoulder of one of the walkers.

It wouldn’t stay there for long, but just long enough to earn a free ride for a few strides by one of the participants in Boot Scootin’ for Autism, the 2024 Giant Steps Annual 5K Walk on Oct. 26, held on the golf course at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.

This annual event raises funding for Giant Steps to continue providing educational programming, therapeutic program services, life skills training and recreational opportunities for students and young adults living with autism. That includes Canopy, which is its Adult Autism Program that’s located in Sugar Grove.

Having seen the impact the Canopy model is having on those entrusted to such age-appropriate vocational and social-emotional learning opportunities, Giant Steps is in the midst of a campaign to fund a new and expanded program for adults.

The proposed new facility would be across the street from where Canopy is located today at 264 Main St., but just a bit south. It’s the blockaded former parking lot of what once was J.R.’s Retreat/The Retreat 1111/Chicago West, and the Point Restaurant and Lounge before that. The land has sat vacant for more than 20 years.

Once someone with autism reaches their 20s, opportunities for the programming Canopy provides are limited.

Carol Stream’s Cheryl Bransford was pro-active when that day arrived for her son, Cole. Others may not be so fortunate. Meanwhile there continues to be a growing need for such specialized care services. As one of the signs on the course reminded the walkers, “There is no cure for Autism.”

“When he aged out, back then on your 22nd birthday they booted you out and now you can at least stay through your 22nd school year,” Bransford said. “Cole had an October birthday and got screwed out of 10 months of school. So anyway it was like ‘Where do you go? What do you do? And luckily I had my ear to the ground long enough to know I needed to look in advance. So we found Canopy before he got here and it’s just been something for him to do, something that he wants to go to, something that he likes a lot.”

Cole Bransford is particularly fond of Christine’s Dream Equine Therapy Program.

“He loves the equestrian program so I can’t say enough about Christine’s Dream,” Brandford said. “He looks forward to Wednesdays. He knows what day Wednesday is and generally speaking it’s a structured environment for him and gives him a purpose, and he’s a very proud man. When he does work and stuff like that he’s very proud of himself. It may not seem like there’s a lot going on at times, but it’s in there somewhere.”

The Bransfords were among the final walkers to soak in the gorgeous golf course while enjoying peak fall foliage. Walking Rich Harvest Farms isn’t an everyday experience for most folks since its a private course, But without the generosity of Rich Harvest Farms’ owner Jerry Rich in opening up the course to host the walk, its canvas wouldn’t have been able to mesmerize participants with its bronze, gold, crimson and orange foliage seemingly every which way they looked.

A prestigious course helping support Canopy’s highly-respected and sought after services.

“There’s a waiting list for this program,” Cheryl Bransford said. “[The proposed new facility] is a dream right now. They do what they can with what they have out there now, but this would be just unbelievable. And that again is through the generosity of people, and Sugar Grove has been very welcoming to our community. Our guys can go out anywhere and they’re welcome.”

Some signs that were placed in the ground near the walking/golf cart paths were simply arrows adorned with Halloween-themed cartoons like a black cat on one and a monster and witch on another. Others featured photographs of Canopy adults with brief bios sharing a little about them.

Walkers learned a bit about Neil, “a fun, smart, loving, big guy that loves holidays, parties, crafts and having fun in the community. He really looks forward to his days at Canopy!”

State-run programs rejected Neil, claiming he was too hard to handle. Thankfully, his family was able to find Canopy.

“When he started going to his program at Giant Steps, things turned 100% around for Neil,” the sign read. “He finally felt comfortable and understood. He really loves to go and participate.”

The participation of the Waubonsee Community College’s baseball team helped ensure the event unfolded like a perfect game.

First-year head coach Alex Hales said 25 of his players helped set up tables and chairs on Friday while many returned on Saturday to serve food, transport people in golf carts and to clean up afterward.

“It’s a wonderful thing and part of being a community college, in my opinion, is to really support the community in the best way we can,” Hales said. “We talk to our players all the time about how blessed they are to play baseball everyday and how they can use that to further their education and part of recognizing how blessed you are is to be able to help other people and find situations where they can benefit. We were pleased to be able to help out. It’s such a wonderful event, so well run, so we were very glad to continue that and be out here again this year.”

Hanover Park’s George Bailey was participating in his first Giant Steps 5K. Holding a green pom-pom in his left hand while his forehead beamed with sweat, Bailey could see that the finish line was only about a 9-iron away as he walked with his wife, Kisha.

She sped in front of him, turned around to face him and captured a few photos of him in action.

“I like to be a team player,” Bailey said. “In my position being maintenance (at Giant Steps in Lisle) I do a lot of interacting with the kids and it helps them. It’s gratifying, no doubt. When I came on board the first couple of months, I learned a lot, and now I’ve been there two years.”

Walkers retreated to a massive tent for snacks, refreshments and fellowship after crossing the finish line.

One had a t-shirt that read, “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I’m possible. - Audrey Hepburn.” Another’s sweatshirt read, “Life isn’t easy. Life isn’t perfect. Life is good.”

It was certainly a good day at Rich Harvest Farms.

To donate to the Canopy Capital Campaign, go to mygiantsteps.org/donate/canopy-capital-campaign/.