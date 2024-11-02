$2.5K grant fuels creation of teen science cafe in Batavia

Smarty Pants Cafe in Batavia has been awarded $2.5K to create a teen science cafe. (Provided by The Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

Batavia’s Smarty Pants Cafe has been awarded a $2,500 grant to launch a teen science cafe.

The science-themed coffee shop at 817 N. Randall Road in Batavia provides an engaging environment for learners of all ages to pique their curiosities in the world of science.

The grant was awarded by the STEM Next Opportunity Fund.

According to a news release, the grant will support the creation of a space for science lovers to engage in stimulating discussions, hands-on activities and networking with local STEM clubs. The cafe design is being led by owner Mike Kandah and local educator Cyndi Martz.

The cafe will partner with local teen STEM clubs to curate events and design programming. Events will include guest speakers, interactive presentations and engaging educational sessions on science subjects, according to the release.

For more information, visit smartypantscafe.com.