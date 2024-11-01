New Christmas light show comes to Kane County Cougars Stadium

Santa’s Rock-N-Lights to offer mile-long light show, synchronized to music, in parking lot of Kane County Cougars stadium in Geneva. (Provided by All Community Events)

A new Christmas light show will premier in Geneva every night from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31 in the parking lot at the Kane County Cougars Stadium, 34w002 Cherry Lane.

Santa’s Rock-N-Lights will be a mile-long drive-through light show synchronized to music, said Peter Starykowicz, owner of All Community Events, the company that puts on the light show.

“We have been in Grayslake but we were looking for a nicer venue – and a paved venue - what we were in was gravel,” Starykowicz said. “We looked for an upgraded venue and it’s one of the best in the entire country.”

The drive-through will include 20-foot dinosaurs, 12-foot polar bears, 20-foot reindeer, 10-foot emojis, a 15-foot guitar-playing Santa and Mrs. Claus and nearly 1,000 feet of light tunnels.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 and the light shows will all go from 5 p.m. to between 9 and 10 p.m., Starykowicz said.

Tickets will have time slots for drivers to arrive so wait time will be minimal.

If there is inclement weather, the company will make every effort to stay open, he said.

“We only have a few days to make hay,” Starykowicz said. “I will make a call an hour before the show if we’re not open because of inclement weather. But we can run plows. And if it’s Saturday, we have to roll. We have one less Saturday because Thanksgiving is later.”

More information and tickets are available online at SantasRockNLights.com.