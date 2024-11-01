Leagues of Women Voters collaborate with Kane County Elections Office to promote voter trust

Ten representatives from three Leagues of Women Voters across Kane County met with Kane County Clerk John Cunningham on Oct. 18, 2024, at his office in Geneva. The meeting discussed election integrity and efficiency. (Photo provided by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County)

Ten representatives from the Central Kane County, Elgin Area and Aurora Area Leagues of Women Voters met with Kane County Clerk John Cunningham on Oct. 18 at his office in Geneva.

Kane County Director of Elections Raymond Esquivel discussed the county’s advanced voting equipment and the measures in place to ensure secure and efficient elections, answering questions about the related processes, according to a news release from the central Kane County league.

Following the meeting, League members were given a tour of an Early Voting Processing Center and were allowed to observe all phases of the voting process.

“The Kane County Elections Office has been a great partner to the League as we work on voter registration, outreach and education programs,” said Patti Lackman, Voter Service Chair and Co-Vice President of Kane County’s league, in the release. “The Elections Office provides League members with Voter Registrar training and opportunities such as this to observe and to ask questions about the system and processes used to ensure free and fair elections.”

Llona Steele, Co-Vice President of Kane County’s league, has visited the Kane County Elections Office numerous times, which has consistently shown her the office’s integrity and dedication of its staff. During a recent tour, it was evident officials from both major parties were collaborating at every stage, Steele said in the release.

League members are also planning to serve as poll watchers, both during early voting and on Election Day, according to Lackman in the release.

For information on Early Voting, visit clerk2.kanecountyil.gov/Elections/Pages/Early-Voting.aspx.

Polls are open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Illinois law allows for same-day voter registration on Election Day.