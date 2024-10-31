Kane election complaint line set for Nov. 5

Voters wait in line on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at the Kane County Clerk’s office to vote early in the 2024 General Election. (Sandy Bressner)

Kane County voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities on election day, Nov. 5, can call the Kane County State’s Attorney election complaint line at 630-208-5328 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. or the Sheriff’s Office at 630-232-6840.

Assistant State’s Attorneys will take the complaints about potential violations of Illinois election laws and are prepared to ensure compliance with state election laws, according to a news release.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses any possible illegal election activity – such as electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County’s voting precincts – is encouraged to call the election complaint line.

“Free and fair elections are essential to our democracy, and every voter in Kane County has the right to cast their ballot with confidence in the integrity of our electoral system,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in the release.

“It is the responsibility and privilege of my office to work with law enforcement partners to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote free of unlawful intimidation or impediment,” Mosser said in the release. “I encourage anyone who finds their voting protections subject to undue interference, or who witnesses possible illegal election activity, to please contact the number below.”

The complaint line is not for election questions, such as polling times and places.

Voters in need of election information should call the Kane County Clerk’s Election Helpline at 630-232-5990.