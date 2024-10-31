Election 2024 Questionnaire: Richard Williams, Kane County Board District 18

Name: Richard L. “Rick” Williams

Party: Republican

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

I have lived in my district for almost 30 years. During this time period, I have been an active member in my community, serving as trustee for the Kane County Regional Board of School Trustees and trustee and past president of the Mill Creek Water Reclamation District. Additionally, I am partner with a law firm in Geneva, and have extensive experience in real estate, development and governmental law matters, having represented a number of Kane County units of local government and municipalities over my 29 years of practice. My civic involvement includes coaching youth sports, youth programs administered through the Kane County Bar Association, and service as President of the Between Friends Food Pantry of Sugar Grove.

Why are you the better candidate?

For nearly thirty years I have been engaged in my district and my community. I understand the concerns and the pressures the residents and business owners in my district face from inflation, development, and public safety. My professional experience, commitment to public service, and knowledge of the complex issues that face the County make me uniquely qualified to continue to serve on the Kane County Board. I have developed a working relationship with various County departments, such as the development team, the Judiciary and the State’s Attorney’s office, which is essential in conducing County business. During the last 2 years, I have been a leader on the board working in a non-partisan manner to keep our taxes low, curtail unnecessary spending, and responsible development. I will continue to focus on the County living within its financial means and being an advocate for the taxpayers.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

The three biggest challenges facing Kane County in the coming term are: (1) taxes, and budgetary spending; (2) unfunded mandates from the state and federal government that shift costs to the taxpayer; and, (3) public safety. County spending has dramatically increased over the last four years, and now the County is spending reserves to fund its budget, which is not a sustainable model. We need to cut spending to live within our means, not raise taxes. Further, we as a Board need to pressure our legislative representative in Springfield to not pass further laws imposing financial burdens on Kane County residents without providing us with adequate financial resources. Finally, we need to fully support public safety initiatives to keep Kane County safe from in crime in our area.

Why do you want a seat on the board? What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

I have served on the Board for two years, and during that time I have been an advocate for the taxpayer and served on various committees, including Judicial and Public Safety and the Development Committee, where I serve as Vice Chair. During my next term, I will continue to fight unnecessary tax increases and wasteful spending. I will continue to seek out alternative sources of revenue which do not affect our residents. I will also continue my efforts to promote responsible development while preserving our prime farm land and open space which contributes to Kane County being a great place to live and raise families.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes. During my last 2 years on the Board, I have consistently worked with all members of the Board in a non-partisan manner. For most issues, partisan politics does not (and should not) play a role in our deliberative and decision-making process, as we are elected to serve the interests of all our constituents. My fellow Board members have consistently looked to me for guidance and leadership on a host of issues facing Kane County, and I have been happy to put politics aside to address the issue with a sensible, common-sense approach.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

We all have responsibility to act in an environmentally efficient and responsible manner, and minimize negative impacts on the climate at the local level. I have supported measures at the County level to promote clean water, wildlife habitat and conservation of prime farm land, and will continue to support those measures. However, our commitment to stewardship must make economic sense and not impose unnecessary expenses or taxes on Kane County residents. We need to balance environmental needs with economic realities.