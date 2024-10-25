Kane County Forest Preserve District to conduct prescribed burns for ecological health

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will conduct prescribed burns across prairies, woodlands and wetlands to promote ecological health. (Photo provided by Lauren Swanson)

Each spring and fall, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County conducts prescribed burns across prairies, woodlands and wetlands in an effort to restore and maintain the ecological health of a site.

These carefully controlled burns help release nutrients from burned plant material, encourage seed growth and expose bare soil to sunlight so native plants can flourish.

Prescribed burns also reduce the abundance of non-native brush such as buckthorn and honeysuckle.

Targeted sites for this burn season include portions of the following preserves:

Almon Underwood Forest Preserve in Elburn

Andersen Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Arlene Shoemaker Forest Preserve in Aurora

Aurora West Forest Preserve in Aurora

Barnes Forest Preserve in Aurora

Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock

Binnie Forest Preserve in West Dundee

Blackberry Maples Forest Preserve in Elburn

Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove

Bolcum Road Wetlands Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Bowes Creek Greenway Forest Preserve in Elgin

Campton Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Culver Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove

Dick Young Forest Preserve in Batavia

Eagles Forest Preserve in Elgin

Elburn Forest Preserve in Elburn

Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva

Fitchie Creek Forest Preserve in Elgin

Fox River Bluff Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Fox River Bluff West Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Fox River Forested Fen Forest Preserve in Elgin

Fox River Shores Forest Preserve in Carpentersville

Freeman Kame - Meagher Forest Preserve in Gilberts

Glenwood Park Forest Preserve in Batavia

Grunwald Farms Forest Preserve in Elburn

Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve in Geneva

Great Western Trail - 64 Triangle

Great Western Trail - Brown Road

Hampshire Forest Preserve in Hampshire

Hannaford Woods/Nickels Farm Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove

Helm Woods Forest Preserve in Barrington Hills

Hoscheit Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn

Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve in South Elgin

Kenyon Farm Forest Preserve in South Elgin

Lake Run Forest Preserve in Aurora

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Les Arends Forest Preserve in Batavia

Lone Grove Forest Preserve in Maple Park

McLean Fen Forest Preserve in South Elgin

Meissner Prairie - Corron Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Mill Creek Forest Preserve in Batavia

Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve in Elburn

Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve in Hampshire

Otter Creek Forest Preserve in Elgin

Pingree Grove Forest Preserve in Pingree Grove

Prairie Green Forest Preserve in Geneva

Raceway Woods Forest Preserve in Carpentersville

Raymond St. Forest Preserve in Elgin

Sauer Family Prairie Kame Forest Preserve in Elburn

Schweitzer Woods Forest Preserve in West Dundee

Stony Creek in Elgin

Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles

Tyler Creek Forest Preserve in Elgin

Willoughby Farms Forest Preserve in West Dundee

Before a controlled burn, trained staff survey the preserve and create a detailed plan of action.

Then, they carefully monitor the weather and wait until conditions are right, to minimize the chance of smoke blowing toward homes and roads.

Staff notify nearby residents via mail, so that those with health concerns can avoid the smoke. They also notify local authorities before initiating a prescribed burn and after the burn is complete.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com and on social media, by searching @forestpreserve.

For more information on prescribed burns, contact the Forest Preserve District of Kane County at 630-232-5980.