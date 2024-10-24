Kane County’s Finest yoga studios promote mindfulness and relaxation

Warrior 2: Standing in the middle of your mat, step your feet apart pointing your right toes toward the top of the mat and your left toes to the side. Bend your right knee, lift your arms to a T and turn to look over your right fingertips. Repeat on the other side with left toes pointing toward the bottom of the mat and right toes pointing toward the side. (Photo provided by The Perch )

Amy Jackson’s yoga journey began 15 years ago when, while working a very stressful job, she took a restorative yoga class.

“I had never felt that relaxed before,” says Jackson.

Fast forward to seven years ago when she started The Perch as a wellness center focused on emotional health. It was during the pandemic when Jackson resumed her personal yoga practice and decided to become a certified yoga instructor. In 2021, she began teaching yoga classes at the perch. This fall, the perch moved to its new home nestled along the Fox River in downtown Aurora.

“Yoga fits so well with mindfulness and emotional health,” she says.

There are many health benefits of practicing yoga including lowering stress and helping bodies move. Jackson recalls one student who, as a grandma, focused on caring for others until a health scare prompted her to focus on self-care. At first, she could barely move through the poses. After a few weeks, she could move her wrist and back more.

“I’m a big proponent that yoga is for every body. You might even gain some flexibility in the process,” Jackson says.

There are different types of yoga for every body:

• Vinyasa: the most common type of yoga, it connects movement with breath.

• Gentle flow: good for beginners, it focuses on slow movement and basic flows.

• Gentle/hatha yoga: friendly for beginners or those recovering from injuries, it’s a sequence where you go into a pose, come out of it, then move on to the next pose.

• Restorative yoga: designed to sooth the nervous system, people can use props like chairs or blankets when practicing this style of yoga.

No matter which type of yoga you try, it’s important to find a way to make yoga accessible to where you’re at, physically.

“If you can’t kneel on your knees, try doing the pose on a chair or a different pose,” Jackson says.

Adding yoga to a fitness routine can help bring in that mind/body connection to become say a stronger runner.

“Yoga can help with cardio training and overall well-being. If you have a solid workout routine, consider doing restorative yoga on your rest day,” Jackson says.

Downward Dog: Starting on your hands and knees, curl your toes under and lift your hips up and back. Press through your hands and reach through your tailbone. Don't worry about getting your heels to touch the mat. (Photo by The Perch)

Seated Figure 4: Sitting on a chair, bring your right ankle to your left thigh. Deepen the stretch by leaning forward. Repeat on the other side. (Photo provided by The Perch )