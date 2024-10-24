Classes, critters and camps at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

It’s a day off from school and the St. Charles Park District has a solution to keep students entertained without electronics. The No-School Nature Day offers children ages 5-11 a day of fun with crafts, games and time spent outdoors.

“It’s a perfect day to spend with nature, art, time outside exploring nature and science experiments,” said Emily Shanahan, nature program supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

The classes, available to residents and nonresidents, fill quickly. The next No-School Nature Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. The classes also will take place Monday, Nov. 25, and Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“It keeps them active all day,” Shanahan said.

There’s always plenty to enjoy on a visit to Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, located in the James O. Breen Community Park. The outdoor nature-based playgrounds engage the imagination while visitors love to come inside to visit with the resident animal ambassadors such as Star the bunny, turtles, snakes, spiders and fish.

From Monday through Saturday drop in to Hickory Knolls for the Hangin’ with Hickory Friends at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Staff display and discuss one of the resident animal ambassadors with visitors. The free program is a chance to get a closer look at the animals and ask questions.

The resident animal ambassadors have such a loyal following that the staff created Christmas For the Critters. Staff decorates a tree with special ornaments that include photos of the different resident animals and a few suggested items the animal would like for the holidays. Rabbit feed and turtle treats, new tank thermometers and reptile bedding are on the animals’ wish list this holiday season.

“These supplies help us to care for the animal ambassadors and keep them happy and healthy,” Shanahan said.

In years past, visitors have dropped off homemade cards with their donations. Visitors also can make monetary donations or shop from the park district’s Amazon wish list and have items sent directly to the facility.

“It’s really so sweet,” Shanahan said.

Other holiday events at Hickory Knolls include the Flashlight Candy Cane Hike on Dec. 13.

And registration is open for the Woodland Santa event Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring Santa’s arrival on a dog sled and an opportunity for visitors to take photos with Santa.

Become a Naturalist

Learn more about the local environment in a fun and interesting manner with the return of Become a Naturalist. This popular course is presented in cooperation with the St. Charles Park District, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County and the Geneva Park District. The classes focus on local geology, climate, wetlands, prairie, woodlands and aquatic systems.

“It really focuses on the local geology,” Shanahan said. “It’s a great class for those who want to learn about what’s right in their backyard.”

The program is a six-week class starting in January. Those interested in the program can attend an information session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. The multiweek program fills quickly so register early to secure a spot.