Geneva police accepts unwanted, expired drugs

Geneva police will be working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in collecting expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 as part of the National Drug Take-Back Day. (MetroCreative)

The Geneva Police Department is participating in the National Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at 20 Police Plaza, Geneva.

The collection service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, officials announced in a news release.

Anyone from the public can turn in their unused medications at the front desk.

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag.

Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic, but should be taken out of their boxes and liquids will be collected if properly sealed in their original container, the release stated.

People should keep any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain any personal information.

Medications that are accepted for Drug Take-Back Day are: prescriptions, samples, over-the-counter, vitamins, pet medications.

The Police Department will not accept ointments, illegal substances, thermometers, IV bags, sharps or needles, bloody or infectious waste or empty containers.

After 2 p.m., the Police Department will revert to its current practice of accepting unused medication only from Geneva residents.

Beginning in 2010, this initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, as they should not be flushed down the toilet or sink because they could end up in local drinking water supplies.

By turning in old medications, people prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the release stated.

More information about the disposal of prescription drugs is available online at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.