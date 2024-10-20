115 fun-runners show up for Kane County Child Advocacy Center

Fox Valley Bikers Against Child Abuse participated in the Friends of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center Stride for Change 5K. (Provided by the Friends of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center)

More than 115 people participated in the Friends of Kane County Child Advocacy Center’s Stride for Change 5K, held on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles .

The event marked the 30th year of the Child Advocacy Center, which was founded in 1994 to coordinate an efficient and timely response to child abuse reported in Kane County.

The center is located in Geneva.

In 2023, the Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigated 424 reports of child abuse and provided services to 735 children.

All funds raised will directly support child victims of sexual or physical abuse whom the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services or police referred to the Child Advocacy Center.

The staff of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center following the Stride for Change 5K, marking the 30th year of its support and services for abused and neglected children. (Provided by the Friends of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center)

This support covers the costs of counseling, rental assistance, groceries and school supplies, as well as other service or need requests, the release stated.

The Friends of Child Advocacy is a tax-exempt non-profit that supports hundreds of child victims and their families, the release stated.

Services include trauma-informed forensic interviews, investigations, counseling, medical examinations, as well as additional services and materials provided by The Friends of Child Advocacy as needed.

More information about the Friends or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, is available online at visit www.friendsofkccac.org.