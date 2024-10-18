St. Charles library to host -Gardening Can Be Murder’ remote event Oct. 21

Kane County community members can attend a remote event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 with author Marta McDowell, hosted by the St. Charles Public Library in partnership with other local libraries.

The event will be held over Zoom, where McDowell will explore how deadly plants and shadowy corners often set the scene for murder mysteries and how writers find inspiration in the sinister side of gardening.

McDowell teaches landscape history and horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden and is a popular lecturer and writer. Her latest book, “Gardening Can Be Murder,” is about horticulture’s connections to crime fiction.

McDowell lives, writes, and gardens in Chatham, New Jersey, and her garden writing has appeared in popular publications such as Woman’s Day, Country Gardening, and The New York Times. She also is a regular contributor to the British journal Hortus.

To register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.