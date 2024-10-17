St. Charles hosts used book sale this weekend

The 2024 Fall Used Book Sale will be hosted by the Friends of St. Charles Public Library on Oct. 18 to 20, in the Huntley Room of the library at 1 S. 6th Ave. (Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

St. Charles community members can shop for used books at a bargain this weekend at the St. Charles Public Library.

The annual Fall Used Book Sale will be hosted by the Friends of St. Charles Public Library on Oct. 18 to 20, in the Huntley Room of the library at 1 S. 6th Ave.

The sale will run from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The book sale will include paperbacks, hardcovers, CDs, DVDs, computer and board games and more. A special deal will be offered on Sunday, when shoppers can purchase a bag of books for $15. Purchases can be made with a Visa or MasterCard.

Books and other materials for all ages and interests will be available, including children’s, classics, cooking, crafts, gardening, history, hobbies, fine arts, mystery, romance, science, sports, travel, westerns and more.

The Friends of St. Charles Library was established in 1979, and is committed to raising funds to support library services, programs, facilities, staff, and the community.