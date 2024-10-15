New Chick-fil-A to open Thursday in St. Charles’

The new Chick-fil-A will officially open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 3795 E. Main St. on the east side of St. Charles.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, carry-out, catering and delivery from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and drive-thru ordering will remain open until 10 p.m. The restaurant will also feature Mobile Thru, a drive-thru lane dedicated for orders placed ahead through the Chick-fil-A app.

Chicago native owner-operator Julian Good, of the Good Brothers franchisees, will serve as the restaurant’s sole operator.

“I am thrilled to bring the first Chick-fil-A to St. Charles, a community I am proud to call home,” Good said in a news release. “My personal journey from Team Member to local Owner-Operator has made me most excited about investing in my Team Members. I look forward to giving them the tools they need to pursue their passions and succeed, in and beyond the restaurant. Together, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our community, and I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish.”

The owners estimate the new restaurant will create roughly 100 new jobs in the community.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.