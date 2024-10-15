Garfield Farm Museum to host all-day Gettysburg seminar featuring Civil War expert Garry Adelman

Garfield Farm Museum will host an in-depth presentation on the Battle of Gettysburg from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. The museum is located at 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. (Photo provided by the Garfield Farm Museum)

Garfield Farm Museum in Campton Hills will host The Battle of Gettysburg In-Depth seminar from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, led by Garry Adelman, chief historian for the American Battlefield Trust.

The event is an opportunity for Civil War enthusiasts to dive deep into the 1863 battle, according to a news release from the museum.

Adelman, an Illinois native with nearly 30 years of experience as a licensed Gettysburg Battlefield guide, will offer a detailed exploration of each day of the July 1-3, 1864, battle, according to the release.

Attendees will learn about battle strategies, key commanders and Illinois’ significant role in the fight.

The seminar also will feature the Eighth Illinois Cavalry reenactors, live 1860s music by local band Last Night’s Fun and the chance to interact with artifacts from the era, according to the release.

There is a $95 fee that includes a continental breakfast and beverages throughout the day. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. Early reservations are recommended, according to the release.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s restoration efforts.

The museum is located at 3N016 Garfield Road.

To reserve a spot or for more information, call 630-584-8485, email info@garfieldfarm.org or visit garfieldfarm.org.