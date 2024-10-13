Geneva council OKs zoning change for food manufacturing

Areas shown in purple are in Geneva's Light Industrial 1 Zoning District where food manufacturing, processing and packaging was not allowed. The City Council voted 6-3 to approve the zoning text amendment to allow it. (Provided by City of Geneva )

In a 6-3 split vote this week, the Geneva City Council voted to allow food manufacturing as an allowed use in one of its light industrial zoning districts.

MSI Express Inc., specializing in food manufacturing is looking to expand its operations in Geneva, Community Development Director David DeGroot said at the Oct. 7 City Council meeting.

The Indiana-based company wants to lease an industrial building at 1885 E. State St., but the current zoning in the light industrial district, does not allow for food manufacturing, processing and packaging as a permitted use, DeGroot said.

“The proposed text amendment would allow it as a permitted use throughout the I1 district,” DeGroot said. “When MSI approached the city, we were a little surprised to find out that food manufacturing, processing and packaging was not a permitted use in the I1 district.”

MSI had previously operated at the General Mills facility at 2089 Pillsbury Drive for 20 years, from 2003 to 2023, DeGroot said.

The company is currently located in West Chicago and Batavia but looks to return to Geneva, he said.

The recently-constructed building it would like to lease is 275,000 square feet.

As the staff researched existing food processing sites – including General Mills, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Roquette and FONA – they found most of those uses were within the Geneva Business Park PUD, DeGroot said.

The planned unit development – the PUD – “made an exception to the I1 district to allow for those uses,” DeGroot said.

“Those types of uses were prominent in the I1 district, so we thought it might be good to consider it as a permitted use in the district,” DeGroot said.

“And as we look to the south of all the industrial properties we just annexed and zoned – those are obviously not developed yet – but could be similar type of uses ... we see in the I1 district,” DeGroot said.

Prohibited uses are grain storage, stockyards or animal slaughter or fish oil processing, tanning raw hides, manufacturing of tallow grease, lard or fat, he said.

In addition to prohibited uses, the city also enforces performance standards for industrial uses regarding noise, odor, fire, smoke and toxic materials, he said.

Nineteen comparable communities allow food manufacturing in light and heavy industrial areas, while a few – including Elgin, St. Charles and Darien – allow it as a special use.

Batavia allows it in a general industrial district, but not in its light industrial district.

The Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 26 unanimously recommended that the council allow it as a special use, rather than a permitted use.

A special use requires an application rather than to have a use by right.

DeGroot said the commission’s main concern was odors and proximity to residential uses.

First Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno said the city has ordinances for odor and hazardous materials.

DeGroot said the Environmental Protection Agency also has odor threshholds.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Robert Swanson said a lot of the current sites zoned industrial 1 are east of Kirk Road and “are literally across the street from residential.”

“I see if we were to approve this, we’re taking away the right of residents to show opposition or ask questions or come to meetings that are meant to approve a special use,” Swanson said. “If the ability for company to still obtain a special use exists, I’m not sure we need to just make it a permitted use. I would agree with what the PZC (Planning and Zoning Commission) recommended and we continue that it would be a special use.”

First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring said the zoning amendment made sense, as the city saying, “‘This seems like a very common use for our industrial space and one we’ve not experienced significant issues with.’”

Fourth Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke agreed.

“I think it’s important to encourage economic development,” Paschke said. “I feel like we do have solid performance standards and EPA odor thresholds can be enforced...I think staff has made a very reasonable and solid recommendation.”

Fourth Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer said when the city considers how to help business thrive in Geneva, “this is one of those options that we can pull the lever on and help people who own property get tenants in the door.”

Third Ward Alderperson Becky Hruby said in consideration of east side residents, she preferred to look at the uses on a case-by-case basis - by maintaining a special use rather than by right.

“It’s not like we’re going to have 100 companies coming to us to try to jump through hoops for a special zoning variance,” Hruby said.

As to performance standards, Hruby said the city has one code enforcement officer.

Hruby also cited the Smithfield plant in St. Charles and issues with odor.

Those voting yes were Bowring, Bruno, Mayer, Paschke and Second Ward Alderpersons Bradley Kosirog and Richard Marks. Those voting no were Hruby, Swanson and Third Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg.