Kane Clerk issues 50,706 early, mail-in ballots for Nov. 5 general election

Lauren Behnke Warehouse Coordinator for the Kane County Clerk explains how the ballot is scanned into the white machine and then dropped into this secure cabinet while setting up for early voting machines Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Kane County Clerk’s Office has issued 50,706 early and by mail ballots for the Nov. 5 general election with 15,200 of them returned, Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said.

The numbers are from the daily tally as of Thursday, Oct. 10, records show.

“They (totals) are changing every day. It did slow down and then pick up after the debate with the two vice presidential candidates, now it’s coming in trickles,” Cunningham said.

Early voting began Sept. 26 only at the clerk’s office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva, and at the satellite office, 5 E. Downer Place, Aurora.

The tally for early voting was 5,240, according to the clerk’s records.

“The lines are long for early voting,” Cunningham said.

The clerk’s office issued ballots to 15 grace period voters. Grace period registration is an extension of the regular registration deadline.

People who did not register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, may use the grace period registration to register to vote. Grace period goes from Oct. 9 through election day, Nov. 5, according to the clerk’s website, clerk.kanecountyil.gov.

The 50,706 ballots issued also includes military – both domestic and overseas – overseas civilian, permanent non-partisan and permanent vote by mail.

The total also includes those voting through the Uniformed and Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act, which also covers military overseas and domestic voters.

Records show that 22,751 voters pulled a Democratic ballot in the primary; 16,062 pulled non-partisan ballots; and 11,893 pulled Republican ballots.

Cunningham said there are still thousands of voters out there yet.

“They will be coming in closer to the last day,” he said. “People wait to the last day.”

Friday’s voting statistics will be available Monday.

The clerk’s office will be open only for early voting on Monday, Oct. 14 during the Columbus Day holiday. Vital records and tax functions will be available the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Permanent early and grace period voting starts Oct. 21 at the clerk’s office, the Aurora satellite office, and at locations that include Kane County Branch Court, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles; Campton Community Center, 5N082 Old LaFox Road, Campton Hills; Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.; Sugar Grove Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive; and Town and Country Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn;

The full list of voting locations for permanent early and grace period and mobile voting are on the clerk’s website clerk.kanecountyil.gov.