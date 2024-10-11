Red Cross calls for blood donations in wake of Hurricane Helene

Brian McDaniel, executive director of the Romeoville-based American Red Cross Illinois River Valley chapter (right) was deployed to Louisiana to help people affected by Hurricane Laura. He is pictured with Red Cross volunteer Paul Bamman. Following Hurricane Helene, which took place September 2024, Red Cross is hosting a variety of blood drives through Oct. 31, 2024, throughout northern Illinois. (Photo courtesy of American Red Cross Illinois Region)

The American Red Cross is working to restock blood supplies in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, where over 100 blood drives have been canceled.

A variety of blood drives will take place throughout Grundy, Kane, La Salle and Will counties, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

To donate, a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

RapidPass® allows donors to complete pre-donation forms online to save time. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Red Cross teams are also on the ground providing vital relief − like food, water, shelter and support − in communities devastated by the hurricane. For those looking to help, consider making a gift of any amount, according to the release.

Steve Schoeph gives blood as phlebotomist Lori Kelley assists at the Red Cross Illinois Valley Chapter building in Peru. As a result of Hurricane Helene, the chapter will host several blood drives through Oct. 31, 2024. (Scott Anderson)

For more information or to find a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 31:

Grundy County:

From 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Hexagon Real Estate, 2625 E. Division St., Diamond.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Morris Municipal Services Facility, at 700 N. Division St., Morris.

Kane County:

From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Clarke Mosquito Control and Management, 675 Sidwell Court, St. Charles.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Government Center Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Charles Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Taylor YMCA, 50 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin.

La Salle County:

From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at United Methodist Church, 423 Wauponis St., Tonica.

From noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Illinois Valley Chapter Donation Center, 1530 Fourth St., Peru.

From 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Streator Park Place Conference Center, 406 Hickory St., Streator.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Illinois Valley Chapter Donation Center, 1530 Fourth St., Peru.

From noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Ottawa Trinity Lutheran Church, 717 Chambers St., Ottawa.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Earlville High School, 415 W. Union St., Earlville.

From 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Woodland High School, 5800 E. 3000 N. Road, Streator.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at First Baptist Church, 1401 State St., Ottawa.

Will County:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Joliet Junior College, 1125 W. Romeo Road, Joliet.

From 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., Joliet.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville.

Another way to help is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.