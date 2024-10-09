St. Charles Library to host foreign policy discussion on Indonesia

St. Charles Public Library will host a presentation by Great Decisions, focusing on foreign affairs in Indonesia, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in the Bisbee Conference Room. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles Public Library will host Great Decisions, America’s largest discussion program on world affairs created by the Foreign Policy Association, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Bisbee Conference Room.

The program highlights eight critical foreign policy challenges Americans face each year. This month’s discussion will be “Understanding Indonesia.”

The series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants, according to a news release from the library.

Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book prior to attending. Registration is not required, according to the release.

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

For more information, call 630-584-0076.