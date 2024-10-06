Cambridge Lakes Charter School teacher wins 2024 ISTA Middle School Educator Award

Rachel Kurtz, a seventh and eighth grade science teacher at Cambridge Lakes Charter School, has been awarded with the 2024 ISTA Middle School Educator Award. (Photo provided by Cambridge Lakes Charter School)

The Illinois Science Teaching Association (ISTA) has selected Cambridge Lakes Charter School teacher Rachel Kurtz as the 2024 ISTA Middle School Educator Award winner.

Kurtz has been an educator for over 10 years and has been teaching for five years at the Pingree Grove charter school, which is open to students in Algonquin-based District 300. Her focus has been on teaching middle school science to seventh and eighth graders.

On Monday, Oct. 14, Kurtz will be presented the award at the Annual ISTA Membership Meeting at Northern Illinois University.

“It’s interesting to know how the world works,” Kurtz said in a news release from the school. “And that is what science is … understanding the world around you. Being able to think in a way that you can connect it all together and understand the cause and effect of things.”

Before joining Cambridge Lakes’ school, Kurts taught preschool at another school.

She later pursued her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Western Governors University, and then earned her master’s degree from the American College of Education.

This year, Kurtz intends to further encourage students and their science exploration by fostering an environment that encourages them to ask questions and pursue problem-solving.

For more information, contact Montserrat Zarco, the school’s communications and marketing coordinator, at 847-648-9700 or visit cambridgelakescharterschool.net.