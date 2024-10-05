Geneva Chamber prepares to savor the joys of fall, sweet fall

Ah Fall; it’s finally here. Time to dust off those barn jackets and fashion boots: Sweater Weather has arrived! Yes, the temps have finally dipped below 80 degrees, it’s time to arrange your pumpkins and mums on the front porch, breathe in the crisp fall air and pick some apples.

Shops are displaying decorating ideas and items for the season and restaurants are creating dishes using the fall harvest. From jack-o-lanterns to friendly ghosts and spooky signs… apple crisps to pumpkin pancakes and luscious fall scents – there is delicious at every corner in Geneva!

Enjoy a self-guided Jack O’ Lantern Walk on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. Families are invited to stroll the sidewalks of downtown Geneva to view over 75 creative pumpkin displays crafted by local small businesses. Many shops and restaurants will also showcase new fall merchandise and menu items. Some of the shops will even stay open late during the event. Vote on your favorites and enjoy all that our town has to offer! Don’t miss the special tents on the courthouse lawn. Organized by Kristen Holly, LLC.

I want candy! Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat in beautiful downtown Geneva on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 – 5 p.m. Participating shops and restaurants will be handing out treats- look for the signs displayed on their door or window. Don’t forget to stop by the Chamber office on 8 S. 3rd St. for a treat and maybe a few tricks as well.

Run off all the season’s sweets at one of the many races in our area. My family’s favorites are the Monster Mash Dash on Oct. 6 and the Ooh La La Chocolate Run on Nov. 3.

Are the spirits of Geneva roaming our streets? Learn about the “ghosts” and the places they inhabit, as the Geneva History Museum hosts their Ghost Walk. The walk will be offered multiple times on Oct. 26. Those fearless enough to attend will enjoy new stories and old legends that will bring the darker corners of Geneva to light. Up for something spookier, try the tour at night! Brave souls can register at genevahistorymuseum.org. This event usually sells out.

Want to begin the holiday season with some cocoa & chocolate? Nov. 2 is our annual Cocoa & Chocolate Crawl. Stroll through shops and restaurants for a special sip or bite of cocoa! Get your ticket today at genevachamber.com.

Before we know it, the fall leaves will be turning into fall snowflakes. Christmas is coming and the Geneva Chamber Elves are busy preparing for a joyous season ahead in Geneva. Mark your calendars for the Geneva Christmas Walk on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. with the first candy cane of the season being presented to the mayor, the arrival of Santa Lucia who lights the Great Tree, and the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus. The evening’s events continue with roasted chestnuts, strolling carolers, a live nativity and special offerings from Geneva merchants.

As if that weren’t exciting enough, five beautiful homes will be on display Dec. 6 - 7 for our annual Holiday House Tour! Tickets go on sale in mid-October and usually sell out, so alert your calendars, and don’t miss out! Visit genevachamber.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

“In October any wonderful, unexpected thing might be possible!” - Elizabeth George Speare

Make it a great one, Geneva!