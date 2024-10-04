St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend to feature the Scarecrow Contest, food, live entertainment and more

Visitors look closer at a bride and groom scarecrow as another, sponsored by Amish Firniture store sits in a wooden rocking chair at the Annual Scarecrow Festival in Lincoln Park in St. Charles on Friday, October 6, 2023. The event runs through the weekend with family activities and a chance to vote for your favorite scarecrow. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

The 39th annual St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, is taking place through Friday to Sunday, Oct. 11 to 13, in downtown St. Charles.

During this community event, there will be a variety of fall-themed entertainment and activities for individuals of all ages to enjoy.

The Scarecrow Contest, sponsored by AAA, is the centerpiece and will take place throughout the entirety of the weekend, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

The Scarecrow Contest allows individuals the chance to vote on their favorite scarecrows. There will be more than 120 scarecrows across four different categories: Individual/Family, Business, Club/Not-for-Profit/School and Mega/Mechanical.

The Scarecrows can be found on Riverside Avenue, Lincoln Park and on First Street.

Participants may vote for their favorite scarecrow in each of the categories and can pick up their exclusive “I Voted” sticker from one of the information booths, according to the release.

The Family Zone, sponsored by St. Charles Bank & Trust, will be located in Lincoln Park and will have many family-friendly activities during the weekend, along with live music, dance teams, family fun booths and roaming entertainment.

Some of the entertainment that will be featured includes roaming entertainment from the Windy City Ghostbusters, the Magic of Scott Piner and stage performances that include Leslie Hunt and the Hunt House Showcase and Hillbilly Rockstarz, according to the release.

A variety of scarecrows were on display Saturday in downtown St. Charles as part of Scarecrow Weekend. The 2024 event will feature scarecrows, and a variety of other activities, including live entertainment, food, family-friendly activities and more. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Activity Zone, sponsored by McNally’s Heating & Cooling, will be located on Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue.

Here, visitors will find more family-friendly fall activities including Scarecrow-to-Go, a Rock-Climbing Wall, Inflatable Corn Maze, an Interactive Family DJ and much more, according to the release. On the First Street Plaza, attendees can enjoy free live music entertainment throughout the weekend. Some of the performances taking place are Phase V, The Frizz and 13 Days.

Plus, visitors can capture their time at Scarecrow Weekend with a brand-new photo opportunity that will also be located on the First Street Plaza.

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary and the St. Charles Kiwanis Club will have food for purchase during the weekend in the front Municipal Parking lot.

In the Lincoln Park Family Zone, Just Kabobs, Taco Urbano and Windy Acres Farm will be selling food during the duration of the weekend, as well.

The opening day of Scarecrow Weekend Friday October 7, 2022 in St. Charles. The opening day of 2024 Scarecrow Weekend will take place on Friday, Oct. 11. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com /Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

In honor of the weekend, many other local businesses will be offering special sales and promotions. To view these, visit scarecrowfest.com/salesandspecials.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki, said she encourages everyone to come out to attend this renowned event, according to the release.

The Presenting Sponsor for Scarecrow Weekend is St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Additional Sponsors include McNally’s Heating & Cooling, St. Charles Bank & Trust, AAA, Art of the Heartland, Comcast, Gerald Subaru of North Aurora, McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Meijer, MKFM Law, Napleton Chevrolet of St. Charles, Smithfield, St. Charles Closets, Theriault Booth LLC Attorneys at Law, Trader Joe’s, The Bike Rack, Culver’s at 4068 E. Main St., St. Charles, Encore Mt. Morris, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, M.K. Movers, St. Charles Public Library, Three Fires Council Boy Scouts of America and Windy Acres Farm.

For more information, visit scarecrowfest.com.

For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.