Community invited to new mural unveiling at Batavia City Hall on Oct. 5

Batavia residents soon will be able to enjoy a new public art installation while strolling the riverwalk, with the completion of the Art on the Fox’s first mural series on City Hall.

The murals turned the boarded windows on the east side of the Jeffrey D. Schielke Government Center into a mural series by 10 local artists overlooking the Fox River and Batavia Riverwalk.

Batavia's newest public art installation is transforming boarded windows in to a mural series overlooking the Fox River on the east side of the Jeffrey D. Schielke Government Center at 100 N. Island Ave. (Provided by the Conservation Foundatio)

The community is invited to an unveiling event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the center located at 100 N. Island Ave. The celebration will include coffee, snacks, plant giveaways and the opportunity to meet the artists.

The project is an initiative by the Batavia Public Art Initiative, The Conservation Foundation and the City of Batavia. Local artists submitted design proposals for each of the windows that were reviewed by project leaders, who chose 10 finalists to paint the murals.

Each mural is intended to connect viewers to the beauty, importance and diversity of the Fox River and the communities the river runs through.

The Conservation Foundation’s Art of the Fox program is intended to highlight the value and uniqueness of the Fox River while celebrating diverse local voices and connecting people to place and nature. The Batavia Public Arts Initiative is a committee of Batavia’s Water Street Studios.

For more information about the project or to donate to the initiative, visit theconservationfoundation.org/2024-art-of-the-fox or waterstreetstudios.org/public-art.