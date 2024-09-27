Walk, 5K set in Geneva to celebrate cancer survivors Oct. 19

The annual Bridge Walk 5K for Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Fabyan Forest Preserve. Now as part of Northwestern Medicine, this year's event will be Oct. 19 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.(Jeff Krage – For the Kane County Chronicle)

The 2024 Northwestern Medicine Walk & 5K returns to celebrate cancer survivors on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Northwestern Medicine Field, Geneva, home of the Kane County Cougars, according to a news release.

The event features a chip-timed 5K run, a 1-mile walk and a family-friendly festival. Net proceeds from the event will support the educational and clinical support programs and services provided by Northwestern Medicine Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva.

“Living Well is dedicated to delivering programs and services that offer support and hope to patients with cancer and their families so that no one has to face cancer alone,” Angela McCrum, director of Living Well, said in the release. “This annual fundraising event supports our work and allows us to provide compassionate care at no cost to people in our community.”

This year, participants who do not identify as male or female gender will have the option to select nonbinary when registering for the Northwestern Medicine Walk & 5K, according to the release.

Northwestern Medicine is one of the first health systems in Illinois to have this registration option at a race.

“We feel strongly that this represents the Northwestern Medicine commitment to gender-affirming care and recognition,” McCrum said in the release. “Races and runs like ours have begun including the option for the runner to select ‘nonbinary’ as their preferred gender identity, fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all participants.”

Living Well, a nonprofit, provides compassionate care that empowers, encourages, supports and offers hope to patients with cancer and their families, according to the release.

Its commitment is to help people facing cancer feel empowered with knowledge, strengthened by action.

Philanthropic support and events like the Northwestern Medicine Walk & 5K allows the organization to provide services at no cost.

Registration for the Northwestern Medicine Walk & 5K is now open. To learn more about the event, please visit nm.org/nmwalkand5k24.