Geneva, St. Charles North get resounding victories over rivals during Tri-Cities Night

Geneva’s Alexander Graham (14) shoots the ball for a goal against Batavia’s Teagan Carlson (1) during a soccer match at St. Charles East High School on Thursday, Sep 26, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

ST. CHARLES — It was a Tri-Cities night to remember for Geneva’s Ben Murphy and St. Charles North’s Diego Torres.

Murphy had a season-high five assists to help the Vikings to a 6-1 victory over Batavia, while Torres scored a goal, and nearly a second, to help the North Stars to a 3-0 victory over St. Charles East on Thursday.

In the first game of the night, Murphy finished with assists on both goals in the first half, and three of the four scores of the second half to bring his season total up to 11, which leads the DuKane Conference.

“I’ve been doing well with assists all season, but it just all clicked tonight,” Murphy said. “My teammates were making all the runs they needed to, and I was able to execute and put the ball where it needed to be.”

Two of Murphy’s assists went through to Alexander Graham, who scored the eventual go-ahead goal with 24:58 left in the first half after getting a foot on a through ball. Graham would get his second goal just 10 minutes in the second half after Murphy sent a corner kick right to his head, where he easily found the back of the net.

“He’s been having a really good season,” Graham said of Murphy. “He’s been on fire, and he just finds everybody.”

Also having a multi-goal performance for Geneva was Caleb Kelly, who opened the scoring for the Vikings within the first five minutes of the game. He added another insurance goal with 14:12 left in the game on the lone goal without an assist in the match. Evan Reynolds and Peyton Friedman also had goals in the second half.

Geneva (7-3-1, 3-1) coach Jason Bhatta said that getting a win against a big rival like Batavia is a huge confidence booster, even if the start to the game wasn’t how he had hoped it had gone.

“We just needed to come out and play like we normally play. I knew if we could do that, we would be fine,” Bhatta said. “We were just a little too comfortable heading into the game, especially since a lot of the players have friends on the team. But after they tied it up, I knew if we got the next one, then heads would go down and we could take care of business.”

Batavia (0-12-1, 0-4) tied the game at 1-1 with 32:27 left in the game after Gabriel Diaz found Gregory Bell on a through ball, which he lofted over the goalkeeper. Bell’s goal was the Bulldogs’ first in four matches, but they couldn’t find anything else.

“It’s just another game down, we’ve just got to move onto next week.” Batavia coach Mark Gianfrancesco said.

St. Charles North's Isaac Piper (20) smiles after scoring a goal against St. Charles East during a soccer match at St. Charles East High School on Thursday, Sep 26, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

In the second game, the North Stars got out in front early. With seven minutes gone, Torres got the head on a ball and sent it past St. Charles East’s goalkeeper Isaac Piper as he came rushing in to secure the goal with a knee shot.

“My first thought was that the ball was probably not going to score a goal, but to give it a flick to give someone else a chance on the back post,” Torres said. “I thought the ball was going in, but I was very OK with Isaac securing that goal rather than them potentially getting a goal-line clearance.”

The early goal is a topic that North coach Eric Willson has talked with his team about plenty. The North Stars achieved a similar feat in a match against Wheaton Warrenville South, but gave up an equalizer a few minutes later.

This time, Willson said that he wanted to make sure his team never gave up the lead.

“To be able to stay dialed in in that first two minutes after scoring is an important part of being able to control the game,” Willson said. “So that was just a good response after our goal.”

Torres would have to wait until the second half to get another shot at the net. After a long free kick from Casey Kriz found his feet, Torres flicked the ball up and into the net to extend the lead to 2-0. The goal also proved to be his first against the crosstown rival.

“It was pretty exciting,” Torres said. “It’s always a good rivalry game against East, and so to get my first goal against them, it felt great. And I loved having the fans here too. It was a pretty good atmosphere.”

Cameron Betteni added another goal later in the half for the North Stars (5-3-2, 0-1-2) after getting a one-touch on a throw-in from Jack Suliman.

For the Saints (1-9-2, 0-1-2), the loss continued a tough stretch for the team that reached the supersectionals just a season ago. The Saints are winless over the past five matches. However, East coach Vince DiNuzzo knows that his team is better than their record would indicate, and hopes that a trip to Iowa for a tournament will give them the break needed to find their identity.

“They just capitalized on every mistake we made,” DiNuzzo said. “We gave them a lot of opportunities and we have to clean up the way we defend on dead balls. Hopefully the kids learn from this because we still have nine games left in the regular season, and we’ll try to turn the page.”