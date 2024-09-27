Batavia Public School partners with the Boys & Girls Club

The Batavia Public School District 101 is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to provide educational and recreational after-school services. (Provided by The Batavia Public School District 101)

The Batavia Public School District 101 is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Illinois, providing students after-school programs designed to increase their personal and academic development.

The Boys & Girls Club is a non-profit, national organization, focusing on enrichment programs and recreational activities like sports, art, music, and STEM-based programming. Their programs also offer educational support, including homework guidance and tutoring services.

“The Boys & Girls Club is a great example of what we’re trying to do, also systemically, providing resources and opportunities that will reach kids,” Superintendent Tom Kim said after the board approved the partnership at its Sept. 17 meeting.

The partnership comes with discounted rates for district students.

Kim said the partnership would begin with a one-year pilot program allowing the organization to rent out school space at no charge. Kim said he is excited to see how the partnership grows into the future.

According to the organization’s website, their after-school programs reduce truancy and troublesome after-school behaviors by providing a safe environment where students can learn to lead healthy lifestyles, build strong character, and become active citizens in their communities.

Enrichment programs, like the one proposed by the Boys & Girls Club for H.C. Storm School, must have at least 20 students registered by the school to officially begin.

The organization is also exploring programs for the district before-school, during spring and summer break, and during teacher in-service days.

The trained staff, including Youth Development Assistants, will offer the students mentorship, career exploration, and personal development opportunities.