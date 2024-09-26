Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Geneva’s Caleb Kelly, boys soccer, junior

Name: Caleb Kelly

School: Geneva, junior

Sport: Boys soccer

Why he was selected: Kelly recorded a hat trick and an assist in an 8-6 win over Lake Park and had the game-winning assist in a 1-0 victory against Bartlett.

Kelly was selected the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here’s his interview with Joel Boenitz.

Talk about the feeling of recording a hat trick to help get the win against Lake Park in a high-scoring game.

Kelly: It felt really big. At halftime, it was 1-1 and it was a really scrappy game. I didn’t think we played our best first half, but then my first two goals of the hat trick were within the first five minutes of the second half, so it felt good to get on them and get a lead and then eventually lead us to a win.

How much confidence do you think coming out on top of such a high-scoring game gives you guys heading into the latter half of the season?

Kelly: It gave our offense a lot of confidence, specifically because the week before we had three losses in a row and each one was by a score of 2-1. So our offense was not really producing as much as we know it could be. So to put up eight goals is such a big confidence boost that let us know that we can do this and that we are good enough and so it was nice to do that.

Your next game wasn’t as high scoring, but you got the game-winning assist to Ben Murphy to beat Bartlett. What was it like contributing on offense in more ways than just scoring?

Kelly: It was a nice feeling. I have a lot of goals, but something I pride myself on is being able to pass the ball and not being too selfish. The other great part about that goal was that Bartlett was just really locking us down in the first half because they have a really good defense. So it was nice that we were able to take our chances when we got them.

You lead the team so far with nine goals this season. What has been working in order to find the back of the net so consistently?

Kelly: I think just staying in the center of the field and letting my wingers do their thing on the side and also not trying to force myself into the play, but instead staying calm and waiting for the ball to come to me.

What got you into soccer and what keeps you going?

Kelly: My mom played college soccer at the University of Minnesota, so I’ve always just looked up to her. She also played striker, so she’s my biggest role model and supporter. There was a time in middle school where I didn’t want to play anymore because it wasn’t fun and I wasn’t on a good team, but she just kept pushing me and telling me it would get better and I’m so glad I trusted her now.

What is a superstition that you have?

Kelly: I’ve got to always wear some wrist tape on my left wrist. And usually I get super sweaty and it falls off after 10 minutes, but I always like wearing it during the game, but I don’t know why.