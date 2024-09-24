Leagues to co-host forums for Kane hopefuls

Voter Service Chair of League of Woman Voters Patti Hayes Lackman welcomes everyone to the candidates forum on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024, held at Batavia City Hall. Local Leagues are co-hosting two nights of candidate forums on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 also at Batavia City Hall, for hopefuls on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Elgin Area and Central Kane County will co-host hybrid candidate forums at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, according to a news release.

The public is welcome to attend.

The Sept. 30 forum will feature candidates in contested races for the offices of Kane County Board Chair, Auditor, Coroner, and Board Districts 2, 10, 12, 14 and 18.

The Oct. 1 forum will feature candidates in contested races for Recorder, Circuit Clerk, State’s Attorney and Illinois Representative Districts 65 and 70.

League members will moderate.

Each candidate be given an opportunity to provide one-minute opening statements, after which candidates will be presented with a series of questions, according to the release.

Candidates will have one minute to respond to each question.

At the end, candidates will have one minute for a closing statement.

Members of the public may submit questions in writing during the live in-person events.

Following normal League practice, members will review questions for appropriateness before they are presented to the candidates.

Residents are encouraged to participate by joining the live in-person audience, watching the live-stream on BATV, or viewing the recording later on the BATV YouTube Channel.

Recordings of both forums will be posted on the websites of the hosting Leagues and will be available for viewing on the IL Voter Guide website illinoisvoterguide.org, which is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Illinois Education Fund.

“The League of Women Voters has a long history of conducting candidate forums and is widely considered to be one of the most capable non-partisan organizations in this regard,” Patti Lackman stated in the release. Lackman is Voter Service Chair of the Central Kane County League.

“We are excited to hear from the candidates and provide them with this important opportunity to communicate with voters in their districts,” Lackman stated in the release.