North Aurora man charged with possession, disseminating child sexual abuse images

A North Aurora man is facing 14 felony charges related to dissemination and possession of child sexual abuse images, officials announced in a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney Office.

Aaron L. Latham, 45, of the 0-99 block of South Adams Street, North Aurora, was charged Sept. 11 with seven counts of dissemination and seven counts of possession.

Latham is being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending. His next court appearance is Oct. 16 for the setting of a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleges that on or before Sept. 10, Latham possessed and disseminated child pornography, according to the release.

Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of investigators from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and assistant state’s attorneys with specialized knowledge in the investigation and prosecution of child pornography cases, conducted the investigation, according to the release.

The most serious charges Latham faces are the seven for disseminating, as all are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison, if convicted.