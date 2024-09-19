Elgin Community College to bring Hire Spartans Job Fair back in person, first time since 2019

Elgin Community College will host its Hire Spartans Job Fair in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, in the Building J Events Center. The fair has been remote since 2019. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College will host its biannual Hire Spartans Job Fair in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, in the Building J Events Center. This event has been remote since 2019.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with local employers from various industries, including manufacturing, health care, business and more. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release from the college.

“This fair is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers, explore career opportunities and take the next step towards their professional goals,” said Elissa Kojzarek, director of strategic partnerships and experiential learning, in the release.

Representatives from employment support organizations will also be on hand with information and resources, according to the release.

“Elgin Community College is committed to connecting our students and community members with local employers to strengthen the region’s workforce,” said Gina De Rosier-Cook, dean of workforce development and continuing education, in the release.

The fair will feature representation from the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment, the Illinois Department of Employment and Security and a range of other partners. The community and local businesses see extreme impact from this event, De rosier-Cook said in the release.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to register for the college’s Hire Spartans online platform to search for open jobs and preview the employers attending the job fair, according to the release.

For more information and to explore the Hire Spartans platform, visit elgin.edu/jobfair.