The Conservation Foundation to host Art of the Fox, 10 local artists to paint Fox River murals

The Conservation Foundation will partner with Batavia Public Arts Initiative for its Art of the Fox events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

The project aims to connect people to the Fox River through art. The project initially featured plein air paintings by Joel Sheesley, but it now focuses on public art installations, according to a news release from the foundation.

Ten local artists have been selected to paint the murals, and the public can view the artists in action. Updates will be posted to social media, according to the release.

The celebration will include coffee, snacks, plant giveaways and the opportunity to chat with the artists.