Geneva Park District Foundation to host annual Autumn Fair

Geneva Park District invites the community to celebrate the season at its annual Autumn Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road. (Provided by Geneva Park District)

The Geneva Park District Foundation will host its annual Autumn Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road in Geneva.

Participants will enjoy pony rides, family activities, children’s games, crafts, a wildlife presentation by Flying Fox Conservation Fund and musical entertainment by Liz Berg. Visitors also can mingle with animals in a petting zoo, purchase pumpkins, mums and more, according to a news release from the foundation.

While at Peck Farm Park, attendees can explore the observation silo, connect with nature at the award-winning Hawks Hollow Nature Playground and get up-close with hundreds of butterflies in the Butterfly House, which will close for the season following the event at 3 p.m., according to the release.

“We look forward to celebrating autumn with our community at the beautiful Peck Farm Park, enjoying a day of seasonal activities and entertainment for all ages,” Nicole Vickers, executive director of the park district and secretary of the park district’s foundation, said in the release.

There will also be prizes available to win at the gift basket raffle table. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

They can be bought at the event, or before Autumn Fair at Sunset Community Center, Peck Farm Park Interpretive Center and the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Winners will be announced at the event and do not need to be on site to win, according to the release.

“We are excited to be able to offer a variety of exciting and special prizes, thanks to the generous donations from a variety of organizations, businesses, and shops,” Vickers says. “These prizes add a special touch to an already special experience for everyone.”

The raffle baskets include:

Destination Kohler: Deluxe room accommodations for two evenings at The American Club at Destination Kohler in Kohler, WI, and gift card. Valued at $1,500.

Deluxe room accommodations for two evenings at The American Club at Destination Kohler in Kohler, WI, and gift card. Valued at $1,500.
Fall for Fitness: Gift card and swag from Spenga in Geneva, and a New Balance gift card. Valued at $430.

Super Sports Birthday: Epic Air passes, Chicago Wolves tickets, Dick's Sporting Goods gift card, Gather Bakery gift card, 24-hour birthday display from Card My Yard and a Chicago Bears photograph with laser printed autographs. Valued at $347.

Shoppin' on Third: Cocoon gift card, Liz and Kate Boutique gift card, The Littler Traveler lunch passes in their Atrium Café and goodies from Urban Artisan. Valued at $205.

Admission is free, with minimal fees for some activities, food and beverages. All proceeds benefit special projects of the Geneva Park District Foundation.

Thank you to this year’s Autumn Fair sponsors: