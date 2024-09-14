St. Charles Library offers voter registration Sept. 21

The St. Charles Public Library will offer voter registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 21 at 1 S. Sixth Ave. (Sandy Bressner)

Those signing up should bring two forms of identification, one of which must have your correct name and address on it.

In order to register to vote, you must meet these qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years old on or before the election

Live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to the election.