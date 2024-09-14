Community invited to meet new Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley director

Rebecca Eller-Molitas, appointed as the new executive director of Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley on May 1, and the organization will host an open house for the community to meet her on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the St. Charles Public Library.

The open house will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Carnegie Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. Light refreshments will be served.

Eller-Molitas has over 15 years of experience in adult education and literacy. Most recently, she worked as an adult education consultant with New Readers Press. Currently, she serves as adjunct faculty at Elgin Community College. She holds a masters degree in library and information science from Wayne State University, and a bachelors degree in English from Northern Illinois University.

This informal drop-in event is an opportunity for the community to meet the new director and for her to get to know volunteer tutors and community partners. In addition, this event will serve as the kick-off for the annual, virtual “Trek for Literacy: Walk, Run, or Bike” event.