Recovery Centers of America will host a hiring fair in Kane County Sept. 12

September is National Recovery Month, and as addiction rates grow, Recovery Centers of America St. Charles is looking to expand their treatment services by adding dedicated staff members.

RCA offers free, confidential screenings for those seeking help, as well as detox services and residential care, which includes group and individual sessions of treatment with medical physicians, psychiatrists and wellness educators.

RCA is planning to expand their services to accommodate the growing number of patients in the community, and will host a hiring fair from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at their campus on 41W400 Silver Glen Rd. in Elburn.

Recovery Centers of America in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Recovery Centers of America opened the facility at the site of the former Glenwood School for Boys in September of 2020 and now has nearly 125 licensed staff members with expertise in alcohol, drug and trauma treatment.

In addition to the campus location, RCA recently relocated and expanded outpatient facility from South Elgin to 300 Cardinal Drive, Suite 280 in St. Charles, and continues to expand its services.

RCA is aiming to fill 15 positions as part of the center’s expansion plans. Available positions include:

Primary Therapists

Registered Nurses

Admissions Coordinators (full- and part-time)

Recovery Support Specialists (full and part-time)

Medical Assistant

Driver

Food Service

Cooks

Dishwasher

“By adding dedicated nurses, therapists, and recovery support specialists, we’re able to open additional capacity to serve more people daily,” CEO Karen Wolownik Albert said in a news release. “This hiring event reflects our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for comprehensive, evidence-based treatment in our community.”

To register for the hiring event, visit help.recoverycentersofamerica.com/JobFair2024-09-12STC_registration.html.

For more information, call 1-800-RECOVERY or visit the RCA website at recoverycentersofamerica.com.