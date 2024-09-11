Pottawatomie Garden Club awards St. Charles East High School graduates with scholarships

Jersey Chytla, a graduate of St. Charles East High School, received a scholarship from the Pottawatomie Garden Club. Chytla now attends University of Calgary and is an environmental science major. (Photo provided by the Pottawatomie Garden Club)

The Pottawatomie Garden Club, which focuses on improving St. Charles, has awarded two scholarships to graduates of District 303.

This year, the recipients were Ellie Clark and Jersey Chytla, both graduates of St. Charles East High School.

Clark is currently a freshman at Hillsdale College majoring in biology. Her aspiration is to use her knowledge as a horticulturist in creating gardens, according to a news release from the garden club.

While at East, she finished third at the Cross Country State Championship. Clark now runs for her college, according to the release.

Chytla competed in cross country at East, but has a true passion for speed skating, in which he does at the University of Calgary, according to the release.

He is majoring in environmental science and plans to pursue his graduate degree at the University of Chicago, according to the release.