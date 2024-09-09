Batavia’s single-use bag fee brings in nearly $200,000 in first year

Batavia shoppers can save some change by bringing reusable bags to the grocery store, while those who choose single-use bags ultimately contributions to the city’s green initiatives.

The City of Batavia imposed a 10 cent fee for single-use bags at select retailers on July 1, 2023, with the intention of promoting reusable bags and using the revenues to fund green programs in the city.

The city required 18 stores to participate and charge 10 cents for each single-use bag purchased at their business. In the first year, from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the 18 participating stores sold 3,239,711 single-use bags for $323,971.10.

At the Sept. 10 Committee of the Whole meeting, city staff and council members will review the first year revenues and discuss potential uses of the funds and programs supported by these revenues.

Of the $323,971.10 in total bag fees, participating businesses received $129,588.44 in administrative costs, with the city seeing a total revenue of $194,382.70, just under the $200,000 that staff projected the fee to generate.

The revenue will be used to fund the following project budgets in FY 2025:

Energy Audits and Rebates: $85,000

Education Campaign: $20,000

Reusable Bags: $15,000 (The city has spent $13,297.32 on 1,800 reusable bags so far this year)

Basin Restoration and Naturalization: $35,000

Parkway Trees: $20,000

Program administration: $20,000

After Tuesday’s discussion, staff will proceed with issuing RFPs for these projects in the coming weeks, which are expected to start in January.