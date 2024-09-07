St. Charles Fire Department to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The St. Charles Fire Department Honor Guard stands by the Fire Department Memorial Wreath at the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 in St. Charles. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

St. Charles community members are invited to attend the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Memorial Monument outside the Fire Department at 2 E. Main St.

The St. Charles Fire Department hosts the ceremony annually to remember those who lost their lives and honor the first responders who risked their lives to rescue victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The ceremony will include remarks from members of the Fire Department and Mayor Lora Vitek, raising the Fire Department Memorial Flag, placing the memorial wreath and observing a moment of silence. There also will be an invocation and a 21-gun salute by local veterans.