Geneva firefighters to use parking deck for rappelling training

Geneva firefighters will participate in rapelling training over several days in September.

Geneva firefighters will participate in rappelling training at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 and at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Third Street Commuter Parking Deck in the city’s downtown.

The Geneva Fire Department is conducting training to maintain rappelling certifications, officials announced in a news release.

Rapelling involves using ropes, a harness, belay device to provide friction to the rope, as well as other equipment to descend a steep terrain.

The parking deck will remain open to commuters and downtown patrons as normal during the training, and the public need not be alarmed, officials according to the release.

Each training session is expected to last a few hours.

More information is available by calling the Geneva Fire Department at 630-232-2530.