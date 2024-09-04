Girls cross country: 2024 Kane County Chronicle season previews

Aurora Christian

Coach: Sarah Ross

Top runners: Kia Jewell, fr.; Grace Knight, jr.; Julia Gavin, sr.

Worth noting: The Eagles have three new faces to represent them at courses this season. Jewell is the only runner for Aurora Christian who has experience racing. She competed in middle school. Knight and Gavin enter the program completely new to the sport and with enthusiasm to compete, Ross said.

Coach: Chad Hillman

Top runners: Madeline Cassidy, jr.; Claire Deppe, so.; Gwendolyn Krodel, so.; Madison Wnek, sr.; Chloe Kammes, jr.; Olivia Gebhardt, sr.; Avery Hacker, so.

Top newcomers: Sara Wolfe, fr.; Halle Hillman, fr.; Kylie McDougal, fr.

Worth noting: Coming off an 18th-place finish at the Class 3A state meet, the Bulldogs are in a prime position to improve on that result. The top seven is back from last season and only two runners are seniors. Cassidy, Deppe, Krodel and Hacker competed at the state track and field finals in June. While it is still a young team, Hillman has high hopes for this year.

“The girls have high expectations for themselves. They’re excited to see their hard work from summer training translate into racing,” Hillman said. “Our goal is always to get better every day and do the little things necessary to be the best that we can be.”

Coach: Vince Neil

Top runners: Abby Burke, sr.; Teagan Cathcart, sr.; Emie Davis, jr.; Izzy Gutierrez, so.; Ivy Didomenico, jr.; Lydia Rickard, so.

Top newcomers: Sophia Arnold, sr.; Marlee Christiansen, so.; Julia Haacker, fr.; Callie Pflug, fr.; Nancy Alvarez, fr.

Worth noting: Burke is expected to take the lead in the program after being the lone individual to qualify for state last season. Cathcart also bring senior leadership. With five positions open on the varsity roster, Neil is excited to see how the group turns out by the end of the season.

“We believe that the young group of ladies coming in combined with the core of our returning athletes will piece together a solid team that can be competitive during the most important time of our schedule,” Neil said.

Coach: Elizabeth Morrison

Top runners: Sofia Borter, jr.; Taylor Peahl, jr.; Gretchen Drexler, jr.

Top newcomer: Alexis Guess, fr.

Worth noting: The Vikings head into the season with another relatively young team but are hoping the experience they’ve gained over the past few seasons starts to pay off. Leading the way is Borter, who is coming off her second straight appearance at state. Behind her is quality depth in Peahl, Drexler and sophomores such as Mira Meyers. Morrison said while the big goal is to make the trip to Detweiller Park for state, the girls first need to focus on improving their finishes from last year and hopefully make it back to sectionals as a group.

“The girls are working toward qualifying as a team for state for the first time since 2016,” Morrison said. “The girls have been working hard, have great attitudes and are goal-oriented. We are excited to see what the 2024 season brings.”

Coach: Doug Ecker

Top runners: Danielle Bower, jr.; Graycen Cole, jr.; Audrey Walker, sr.

Worth noting: With only four freshmen and sophomores, the Knights will rely on an upperclassmen heavy team. Kaneland graduated only one of its top seven in Abby Fitts, which means there is experience on the roster. Bower and Cole are expected to be leaders after earning all-conference honors last season.

“This year’s goal is to see improvement in work ethic and attention to detail at practice with the hope that will translate into better racing each week,” Ecker said. “The girls have done a good job of that during the early part of the season.”

Coach: Bradley Kaplan

Top runners: Nicole Mayer, so.; Ellis Mueller, sr.; Kaitlyn Kreeger, sr.; Amalia Im, jr.

Top newcomers: Adley Wilson, fr.; Leah Sutherland, fr.

Worth noting: After graduating top runner Marley Andelman, the Saints look to be a young team this season. Mayer and Mueller will be at the front of the pack. Mayer consistently was the No. 2 runner last season. Kaplan hopes to see some of the younger runners such as Wilson and Sutherland step up early into the top seven and help the Saints make a run into the postseason.

“The Saints are going to be working throughout the season learning and improving toward the postseason,” Kaplan said. “We’re going to be a young team in the varsity top seven by the middle of the season and going into the state series. Our goal is to run our best when it counts.”

Coach: Shari Hayes

Top runners: Gwen Hobson, so.; Norah Dorrance, sr.; Tia Kilroy, sr.; Alyssa Oblak, so.; Alex O’Dell, sr.

Top newcomers: Julia Rodney, so.

Worth noting: With a mix of talented sophomores and an experienced senior class, the North Stars are hoping the combination will help take the team back to Peoria this season. Leading the charge is Hobson, who earned a state berth last season with the final individual qualifying spot, and Rodney, a newcomer to the sport after qualifying for state in both the 4x800 relay and mile during track season in the spring. Hayes hopes the two can work together to secure All-State honors and lead the team to new heights.

“The girls’ team goal is to make the state cross country meet this season,” Hayes said. “We have runners that worked really hard this summer and will help fill the gaps that we had last year.”

Editors note: Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary and St. Francis did not provide information for this preview.