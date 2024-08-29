State group reconizes Geneva D-304 school board for exceptional governance

The Illinois Association of School Boards recognized the Geneva School District 304 school board for its exceptional governance practices, one of 40 school district boards out of 850 in the state to receive this School Board Governance Recognition, officials announced in a news release.

The honor is for recognizing effective governance behaviors and commitment toward obtaining the knowledge and skills necessary to be effective in leading the district. Boards that meet the requirements are recognized for the two-year honorary distinction.

The association’s School Board Governance Recognition program acknowledges local boards of education that practice good governance behaviors as outlined by IASB’s Foundational Principles of Effective Governance, which is on full board development and participation, according to the release.

“It’s not a surprise that the Geneva 304 board earned this honor...Our board members and our full board consistently seek new learning opportunities to advance their governance knowledge and learn from the successes of their peers in other districts,” Superintendent Andy Barrett said in the release.

Two of the more significant recent accomplishments of the board were the successful hiring of a new superintendent and the updating and modernization of the district’s mission and goals, according to the release.

The School Board Governance Recognition program provides an opportunity for districts to tell their stories about programs and projects that improve outcomes. It offers board members a chance to highlight how continuous learning, both by individual board members and the full board team, results in improved governance and positive outcomes for the district, according to the release.

“There is a misconception that the work of the school board starts and stops at our regular board meetings,” Board President Larry Cabeen said in the release. “A majority of our work actually happens outside the meetings: Studying the issues, communicating with the community, advocating on behalf of our district and learning the intricacies of school finance, just to name a few.”

The Illinois Association of School Boards is a voluntary organization of local boards of education dedicated to strengthening public schools through local citizen control. More information about the IASB School Board Governance Recognition program can be found on the Illinois Association of School Board website, www.iasb.com.