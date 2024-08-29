Route 31 lane reduction in Batavia could begin by Sept. 16

Batavia motorists can expect to see a change to the lane structure on Route 31 this fall as the city moves forward with its road diet program.

The new lane structure will be implemented from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road throughout the city, except for the portion between Houston and Elm streets. With council approval of the construction contract and engineering agreement, all that is left is permitting approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the city is now eying a Sept. 16 start date for the road work.

A memorial bicycle has been placed at the entrance to Les Arends Forest Preserve at Millview Drive and South Batavia Avenue (Route 31) in Batavia. Emily White died May 26, 2023, several days after she was hit by a car while crossing the intersection. (Courtesy of Kim Hardin)

In an effort to reduce the speed with which motorists drive through the city, Batavia City Council members decided to reduce Route 31 to three lanes, with the middle lane designated for left turns. The road diet was established in response to a fatal pedestrian collision and many near misses on Route 31 in 2023.

The City of Batavia is implementing a road diet, also known as lane reallocation, on Route 31 that will reduce the route from four lanes to three lanes with shoulders and a center lane designated for left turns Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road, except for the portion between Houston and Elm streets. (Provided by the City of Batavia)

The city conducted a preliminary traffic and safety analysis on Route 31 last year which found the predominant types of crashes on the route were rear-end and turning crashes, and indicated they could be significantly reduced by implementing a road diet.

The city has been working with the Illinois Department of Transportation on the project since 2021 and is close to receiving permitting approval.

On Aug. 19, City Council members approved a contract for the construction and striping work with Superior Road Striping Inc., of Bartlett, for $175,172. At the Aug. 27 Committee of the Whole meeting, members approved an agreement with Transystems Corporation to provide construction engineering services for the project for $45,000.

The total project cost including construction and engineering is $220,172.

Permit approval from IDOT is the final step of the process, which is expected in the coming weeks. Construction is now expected to be finished by Oct. 31.

A separate study and preliminary engineering for the section of Route 31 between Houston and Elm streets is underway. It will address operational issues and explore all pedestrian crossings and intersection safety enhancements in that section. The city is expected to present those study and engineering findings to IDOT and hold a public information meeting later this year.